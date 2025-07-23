JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Nkabane is reminder that sensibility and decorum are scarce resources in politics
Former higher education minister’s behaviour shows she has no understanding of ministerial accountability
If former higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane has any sensibility at all she will resign as an MP, the institution she has treated with such derision. Alternatively, the ANC, a party whose collective sensibility is also lacking, must act with haste and remove her from the national legislature.
Nkabane can’t sit in the same house in which she has displayed so much contempt and disdain for the country’s constitution — the supreme law of the land. Since her behaviour shows that she lacks an understanding of ministerial accountability to the legislature, as set out in the country’s constitution, she can’t be part of the structure that is supposed to hold her former cabinet colleagues to account. I say this mindful of the dishonest and disreputable people the ANC continually sends to, and keeps in, parliament. ..
