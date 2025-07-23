ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Why Germany gives Israel unconditional support
Germans may have a lingering sense of guilt, or of responsibility, not least because of the millions of Jews killed across Europe
23 July 2025 - 05:00
I have racked my brain for months over the source of power that determines it is perfectly acceptable for a legislator in the US or EU to wear a lapel badge of the Israeli flag, while on the streets people voicing opposition to genocide or war crimes are violently corralled into police vehicles or detention.
This source of power — elusive as it has been, at least to me — determines far more than simply the permissibility of publicly displaying the Palestinian flag, or the Israeli flag. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.