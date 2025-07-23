HEATH MUCHENA: Bitcoin’s break into mortgages could reshape collateral markets

In a landmark policy pivot that could accelerate bitcoin’s mainstream financial adoption, the US Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has directed mortgage titans Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to treat bitcoin as a valid asset for mortgage reserve requirements.
For a financial system long anchored in traditional assets such as real estate, treasuries, and mortgage-backed securities, the recognition of bitcoin marks a significant turning point — possibly the most consequential since institutional funds first entered crypto markets in 2020.
While the headline may read like a crypto pipe dream, the implications are real: American homeowners may soon be able to use their bitcoin holdings as collateral to secure home loans.
Bitcoin as mortgage collateral
The move by the FHFA in effect repositions bitcoin from speculative asset to a foundational piece of the US credit system. Historically, bitcoin has been treated with suspicion by regulatory bodies — cited for volatility, lack of intrinsic value and decentralisation. The new FHFA directive challenges that perception head-on, signalling that the US mortgage ecosystem is ready to integrate digital assets.
The benefits to the housing market and financial institutions are considerable. Borrowers with bitcoin holdings can now access liquidity without selling their crypto. Lenders, meanwhile, gain access to overcollateralised loans backed by an asset that is highly liquid, globally priced and, arguably, easier to appraise than physical property.
This announcement comes amid broader signals from US leadership that bitcoin is not only being legitimised, but accumulated. According to a recent statement from the White House deputy director for digital assets, a federal “bitcoin accumulation plan” is in development. While details remain under wraps, this goes beyond the seize-and-hold model used with confiscated assets. Instead, it suggests active acquisition — possibly via strategic reserves, tax-neutral swaps or reallocation from underperforming federal holdings.
Texas has already passed a law enabling the creation of a $10m bitcoin reserve. Federal initiatives would multiply that scale exponentially.Bitcoin’s narrative has shifted from speculative hedge to institutional-grade asset — and potentially, reserve-grade asset.While the development is undeniably bullish for bitcoin’s institutional status, it introduces one major trade-off: custody.
To qualify bitcoin for mortgage collateral borrowers must transfer their bitcoin to Fannie or Freddie’s designated custodians. This condition reintroduces centralised counterparty risk — something bitcoin was designed to eliminate.Critics argue that while these entities are systemically important and likely to be bailed out in crisis, the fundamental ethos of bitcoin — self-custody and censorship resistance — is compromised. If borrowers must surrender private keys to participate, is the trade-off worth it?
The answer may depend on your risk tolerance and ideology. For institutions, custody risk is par for the course. For individual holders it remains a contentious issue.
A convergence of markets
Real estate, a traditionally illiquid, slow-moving asset class, now stands to benefit from integration with crypto capital markets. This convergence could reshape financing models and reduce the capital inefficiencies of both asset classes.
For bitcoin, it’s a move into uncharted territory. No longer confined to trading desks or cold storage vaults, bitcoin is being woven into the fabric of US financial infrastructure.
If mortgage markets — backed by the federal government — embrace bitcoin, it’s hard to imagine equity markets, pension funds and even central banks staying on the sidelines.
This is not just another adoption headline. It’s the beginning of bitcoin’s monetisation in the credit markets. If accepted as collateral at scale, bitcoin could become as central to the 21st-century financial system as gold was to the last.
For now, the flywheel has begun: institutional demand, regulatory clarity and financial integration are all aligning. And as history shows, once bitcoin is accepted as collateral it rarely goes backward.
• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.
HEATH MUCHENA: Bitcoin’s break into mortgages could reshape collateral markets
US homeowners may soon be able to use their bitcoin holdings as collateral to secure home loans
In a landmark policy pivot that could accelerate bitcoin’s mainstream financial adoption, the US Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has directed mortgage titans Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to treat bitcoin as a valid asset for mortgage reserve requirements.
For a financial system long anchored in traditional assets such as real estate, treasuries, and mortgage-backed securities, the recognition of bitcoin marks a significant turning point — possibly the most consequential since institutional funds first entered crypto markets in 2020.
While the headline may read like a crypto pipe dream, the implications are real: American homeowners may soon be able to use their bitcoin holdings as collateral to secure home loans.
Bitcoin as mortgage collateral
The move by the FHFA in effect repositions bitcoin from speculative asset to a foundational piece of the US credit system. Historically, bitcoin has been treated with suspicion by regulatory bodies — cited for volatility, lack of intrinsic value and decentralisation. The new FHFA directive challenges that perception head-on, signalling that the US mortgage ecosystem is ready to integrate digital assets.
The benefits to the housing market and financial institutions are considerable. Borrowers with bitcoin holdings can now access liquidity without selling their crypto. Lenders, meanwhile, gain access to overcollateralised loans backed by an asset that is highly liquid, globally priced and, arguably, easier to appraise than physical property.
This announcement comes amid broader signals from US leadership that bitcoin is not only being legitimised, but accumulated. According to a recent statement from the White House deputy director for digital assets, a federal “bitcoin accumulation plan” is in development. While details remain under wraps, this goes beyond the seize-and-hold model used with confiscated assets. Instead, it suggests active acquisition — possibly via strategic reserves, tax-neutral swaps or reallocation from underperforming federal holdings.
Texas has already passed a law enabling the creation of a $10m bitcoin reserve. Federal initiatives would multiply that scale exponentially. Bitcoin’s narrative has shifted from speculative hedge to institutional-grade asset — and potentially, reserve-grade asset. While the development is undeniably bullish for bitcoin’s institutional status, it introduces one major trade-off: custody.
To qualify bitcoin for mortgage collateral borrowers must transfer their bitcoin to Fannie or Freddie’s designated custodians. This condition reintroduces centralised counterparty risk — something bitcoin was designed to eliminate. Critics argue that while these entities are systemically important and likely to be bailed out in crisis, the fundamental ethos of bitcoin — self-custody and censorship resistance — is compromised. If borrowers must surrender private keys to participate, is the trade-off worth it?
The answer may depend on your risk tolerance and ideology. For institutions, custody risk is par for the course. For individual holders it remains a contentious issue.
A convergence of markets
Real estate, a traditionally illiquid, slow-moving asset class, now stands to benefit from integration with crypto capital markets. This convergence could reshape financing models and reduce the capital inefficiencies of both asset classes.
For bitcoin, it’s a move into uncharted territory. No longer confined to trading desks or cold storage vaults, bitcoin is being woven into the fabric of US financial infrastructure.
If mortgage markets — backed by the federal government — embrace bitcoin, it’s hard to imagine equity markets, pension funds and even central banks staying on the sidelines.
This is not just another adoption headline. It’s the beginning of bitcoin’s monetisation in the credit markets. If accepted as collateral at scale, bitcoin could become as central to the 21st-century financial system as gold was to the last.
For now, the flywheel has begun: institutional demand, regulatory clarity and financial integration are all aligning. And as history shows, once bitcoin is accepted as collateral it rarely goes backward.
• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.
Ether Machine targets $1.6bn in Nasdaq debut
Crypto sector breaches $4-trillion on US legislation
Crypto sector heads for mainstream adoption on new stablecoin law
WATCH: Bitcoin vaults past $120,000 for the first time
US House sends landmark stablecoin bill to Trump to sign
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
HEATH MUCHENA: Tariffs, sanctions and the flight to neutral money
HEATH MUCHENA: Why Europe is falling behind in the global power game
HEATH MUCHENA: Bitcoin offers rules without rulers
HEATH MUCHENA: How stablecoins could supercharge dollar dominance
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.