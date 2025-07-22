NEVA MAKGETLA: RDP housing and the dilemmas of reconstruction
Almost one in five RDP houses is over half an hour from a health facility, the same as for other low-income housing
22 July 2025 - 05:00
The Reconstruction & Development Programme (RDP) encapsulates the paradox of democratic SA. The housing programme has vastly improved conditions for working-class families without addressing the fundamental ills facing township communities.
It has improved access to water and electricity, but neither empowered communities nor substantially expanded social and economic opportunities. As under apartheid, the new townships are far from economic and social centres, with few resources to encourage local businesses or build social capital. ..
