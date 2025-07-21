GAVIN RICH: SA’s rich reservoir of talent underlined by Junior Boks’ emphatic win over New Zealand
Advantage of having experience in the Bok coaching group was writ large in Italy
21 July 2025 - 05:00
The Springboks won all of the games played in the initial stage of the season comfortably, but they were always going to against inferior opposition and their mistakes can be ascribed to the huge amount of experimentation carried out in selection.
So the real test will arrive when Australia, who showed glimpses of promise late in their first Test defeat to the British & Irish Lions, arrive for the opening salvo of the Rugby Championship in mid-August. ..
