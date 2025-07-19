WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA agriculture’s long-term growth is as vital as current issues
Collaboration with the private sector is key, as it is aware of regions where they already have easier means of establishing logistical networks
19 July 2025 - 05:00
SA’s agriculture has had to contend with several urgent issues in recent months, including the need to manage the spread of foot and mouth disease and the uncertainty around US and global trade.
The country is making progress with animal disease, with vaccination having started in some regions. Still, the work of reviving SA’s vaccine manufacturing, collaboratively with the private sector, needs to gain momentum. ..
