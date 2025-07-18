NATASHA MARRIAN: SACP underwhelms as its banner hits the ballot
The party’s foray into electoral politics is off to a slow start with just 70 votes in its first by-election
18 July 2025 - 05:00
The SACP’s inaugural electoral contest against its ally, the ANC, has fallen flat, with a by-election result of just 1% in a Polokwane ward this week.
A single by-election is hardly enough to extrapolate a trend, but any political outfit making its electoral debut would likely be disappointed with just 70 votes in its opening gambit, especially ahead of a crucial election in about 18 months’ time...
