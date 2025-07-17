IAN BREMMER: Taiwan’s tough talk raises the cross-strait temperature
Neither side wants a war, but amid rising mistrust China's controlled provocation could quickly turn belligerent
China has been squeezing Taiwan for years. President Xi Jinping has made reunification a key pillar of his nationalist agenda and ordered the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to be ready to seize the island by 2027. But since Taiwan’s pro-independence President William Lai took office in January 2024, the vice has tightened, with air and naval incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone a daily occurrence.
Early on, Lai responded cautiously and avoided riling Beijing unnecessarily, seeing no reason to jeopardise Taiwan’s strong economy and his high approval ratings. But Lai’s rhetoric against the mainland has become increasingly confrontational in recent months...
