GUGU LOURIE: G20 a time to shine, or will it be G-Zero?
Presidency of the forum should be a lifeline, but instead has exposed the hollowness of SA’s economic strategy
Watching a country squander its moment to shine on the world stage, not through dramatic collapse but through self-inflicted erosion of credibility, is a tragedy too hard to bear.
SA’s hosting of the prestigious G20 summit in Johannesburg is an opportunity to project stability, attract investment and navigate the treacherous currents of global trade wars. Instead, preparations for the summit are becoming a case study in diplomatic fumbling, policy paralysis and political denialism.
The warning signs of government inadequacy were there long before SA assumed the rotational G20 presidency. US treasury secretary Scott Bessent’s conspicuous absence from key meetings wasn’t just a snub, it was a flashing neon sign that Washington had lost patience with Pretoria.
Then came the farcical diplomatic saga in which SA’s ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, was declared persona non grata and sent packing. President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Mcebisi Jonas as special envoy to the US to plug the gap, but he has reportedly been denied a visa. Rather than acknowledging the problem and resetting, the government has doubled down, insisting Jonas is still the man for the job.
This isn’t diplomacy; it’s delusion. Now, with the US poised to impose devastating 30% tariffs on SA exports, a move that could gut the automotive sector and cost thousands of jobs, the G20 presidency should have been a lifeline. Instead, it has exposed the hollowness of SA’s economic strategy.
Mikel Mabasa, CEO of Naamsa, the automotive business council, isn’t exaggerating when he describes SA's quagmire as a “socioeconomic crisis in the making”. The vehicle industry, already reeling from a 73% drop in US exports this year, is staring into the abyss. Cities such as East London, where entire communities depend on car manufacturing plants for jobs, could become ghost towns.
Investors don’t just fear bad policy; they fear uncertainty and SA is serving up a feast of it. While the looming US tariffs threaten exports, they’re merely the tip of the iceberg. Policy flip-flops, crumbling infrastructure and a justice system increasingly viewed as a political plaything could likely result in foreign capital flight.
The recent allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of political interference in law enforcement should have been a five-alarm fire. Instead, the response has been the usual script: another commission, another investigation, another report destined to gather dust. Remember the Zondo state capture commission? With R1bn later its findings remain largely unenforced while the architects of state capture stroll through shopping malls instead of courtrooms.
Without real accountability capital will keep fleeing to places where the rule of law isn’t treated as a suggestion. This G20 presidency is SA’s chance to reset the narrative, to lock in new trade deals, reassure investors and position itself as a bridge between the West and the Global South.
Instead, the G20 presidency and summit later this year risk becoming an expensive photo op with no tangible gains. The stakes are high. Unchecked capital flight will destabilise the rand, raise borrowing costs and worsen the economic crisis. Any logistical failures or protests during the G20 will only reinforce the perception of a nation that can’t get out of its own way.
There’s still time — if only barely — to salvage something from this debacle. Ramaphosa could start by replacing Jonas and fast-tracking credible anti-corruption measures. He could engage in last-ditch negotiations with Washington to soften the tariff hike blow.
The G20 is SA’s moment to shine and everyone needs to do their bit to ensure it happens.
• Lourie is founder and editor of TechFinancials.
