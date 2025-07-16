PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Growth requires more than reform
Aspects such as crime and corruption affect investment and job creation negatively
16 July 2025 - 05:00
Rand traders have a rule of thumb that when something is going well for SA it will surely find a way to shoot itself in the foot. This is actually a surprisingly good way of explaining why real rates in SA remain so high and the yield curve so steep, stymying growth and investment.
The recent dramatic “revelations” about alleged police and security structure corruption, intermeshing with the political economy, should have shocked no-one. Yet what perhaps is missing is an understanding that the backdrop of crime and corruption have such a negative impact on investment, growth and job creation...
