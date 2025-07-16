JOHN DLUDLU: Brics bloc starts cracking under Trump’s assault
The absence from the summit of China’s Xi Jinping is due to the appeasement of India’s Narendra Modi towards the US, sources say
16 July 2025 - 05:00
The recently concluded summit of Brics+ countries has raised questions about whether the bloc can stand together during the current geopolitical storm over the new US foreign policy.
On July 6-7 Brazilian President Lula da Silva hosted a poorly attended summit of leaders from the bloc, which was founded by Brazil, Russia, India and China in 2009. They were later joined by SA and last year Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates were admitted. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.