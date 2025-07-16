In the silence between Washington’s barked commands and Brussels’ obedient compliance, a strategic vacuum has grown — one that has left Europe economically exposed, technologically outpaced and politically disoriented.
HEATH MUCHENA: Why Europe is falling behind in the global power game
It is not just missed opportunities, it is a failure to grasp the tectonic shifts shaping the 21st century
In the silence between Washington’s barked commands and Brussels’ obedient compliance, a strategic vacuum has grown — one that has left Europe economically exposed, technologically outpaced and politically disoriented.
While the US launches economic salvos under the guise of global rebalancing and China races ahead in critical industries, Europe is caught flat-footed — still debating tariffs and toying with austerity-era investment logic.
This is not merely the story of missed opportunities. It is a chronicle of structural decline, institutional cowardice and a failure to grasp the tectonic shifts shaping the 21st century.
Playing by Washington’s rules
Why is Europe still imposing tariffs on Chinese solar panels? Not because it helps Europeans. These tariffs were Washington’s idea. Europe followed suit — hurting its own people, who now pay more for green energy while trying to combat a climate crisis.
This is just one example in a long line of policy choices made not for Europe but at America’s request. The US picks a fight with China, and Brussels rushes to back it even if the cost is higher bills, fewer jobs and slower innovation.
Shouldn’t Europe be doing the opposite — securing cheaper, better solar tech from wherever it’s made and putting Europeans first? For years, Europe has been falling behind in critical sectors — green tech, AI, semiconductors, electric vehicles. The reason? Chronic underinvestment.
Every year the EU falls short by about €600bn-€700bn in the funding needed to modernise its economy. Germany used to be a global leader in solar panels. Not any more. China raced ahead. Same story with electric cars. China invested, Europe hesitated.
Europe is still bickering over who should borrow and spend what, stuck in an outdated austerity mindset. Meanwhile, China is building the future.
Europe’s digital absence
In today’s world power comes from the cloud — from controlling platforms, data and digital infrastructure. The US has Google, Apple, Microsoft. China has Tencent, Alibaba, Huawei. And Europe? A handful of modest players, many of which were bought out.
Europe’s response? Threaten Silicon Valley with “digital taxes”. But we don’t have the leverage. If American tech giants shut off services to Europe for even a week Brussels would fold. The EU has no digital independence because it never built its own ecosystem.
There’s a smarter path, but it takes political courage. Imagine if the European Investment Bank gets the green light to issue €600bn in bonds every year to fund real projects — green energy, digital infrastructure and AI. In addition, the European Central Bank guarantees these bonds to keep interest rates low. Furthermore, introducing a European digital wallet gives every citizen access to safe, interest-earning digital money — bypassing greedy commercial banks and challenging tech monopolies. China already does this.
Because European leadership is fragmented and overly cautious. Germany still wants the option to walk away from the euro, so it blocks common debt. Banks don’t want digital wallets to break their payment monopoly. And the European Commission? More focused on press releases than economic strategy.
A continent at a crossroads
What’s at stake here is more than solar panels or car factories. It is Europe’s role in the emerging global order.
Europe must break from Washington’s shadow, invest like Beijing, innovate like Silicon Valley and govern like a sovereign bloc. This means building new institutions, empowering democratic economic planning and anchoring legitimacy in citizen-driven technological renewal.
Europe has the tools. It has the talent. It lacks only the will. Until that changes the continent will remain exactly what it has become: a museum of the 20th century watching the 21st unfold through frosted glass.
• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of “Artificial Intelligence Applied” and “Tokenized Trillions”.
