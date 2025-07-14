TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Why treat power lines like credit monsters?
True financial stability is also about ensuring the financial system fulfils its role in prosperity creation
14 July 2025 - 05:00
When a 30-year hydro dam is risk-rated like a subprime mortgage, banks pull out.
Standard Bank’s Sim Tshabalala, as chair of one of the specialised working groups under B20 SA, is urging G20 regulators to carve out a “development supporting factor” in Basel III regulations. (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-07-11-b20-makes-big-push-for-basel-iii-easing-to-unlock-billions/) Do it, and Africa’s colossal $85bn annual infrastructure gap suddenly looks bridgeable...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.