MICHAEL MORRIS: Snide racial aspersions in the empowerment argument
Advertising industry veteran Peter Vundla calls out Institute of Race Relations for opposing BEE experiment
The irony of advertising industry veteran Peter Vundla’s recent recommendation in the Sunday Times that resistance to socioeconomic empowerment ought to be punished, is not only that those he attacks make the empowerment argument better than he does.
The larger unforgiving truth is that there is no need to impose any special penalty on the political and economic backwardness, indifference and incompetence of those who stand in the path of an ambitious, deserving and long-suffering society, since history itself does the job cheaper and more brutally than anything even the most perverse ideologue could possibly devise. ..
