GAVIN RICH: Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Libbok offer more in attack than Pollard
Bok coach spoilt for choice at flyhalf for All Blacks Test
14 July 2025 - 05:00
One of the most interesting questions to ask Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus right now is who he will start with at flyhalf in the biggest match of the southern hemisphere international season against the All Blacks in Auckland in September.
Many would consider Handré Pollard to be his No 1 on the basis that he’s the man you’d back if there was a World Cup final, normally tight, low scoring games, to be played tomorrow. Having four years of boasting rights on the line brings the need for nerves of steel into play and Pollard has that in abundance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.