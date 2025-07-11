TOBY SHAPSHAK: Powerful, rich, deranged men — and the death of ethics
There is a noticeable lack of ethical behaviour among people such as Musk and Ramaphosa — a worrying sign for SA and the world
11 July 2025 - 05:00
“There is a large graveyard filled with my enemies,” is the Elon Musk quote that Washington Post journalist Faiz Siddiqui used to start his excellent book on the enigmatic, increasingly deranged, richest person in the world.
Hubris Maximus, the Shattering of Elon Musk is a gripping read about a central figure in the world, written by a talented reporter who has tracked Musk for years...
