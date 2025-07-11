NATASHA MARRIAN: Criminal politicians don’t want effective cops
If only President Cyril Ramaphosa had the stomach to establish a national police board
11 July 2025 - 05:00
If President Cyril Ramaphosa were not asleep at the wheel he would by now have announced the establishment of a national police board — recommended by the National Planning Commission (NPC), which he himself chaired — to tackle the bloated, corrupt, factionalised top police brass once and for all.
He would remove embattled police minister Senzo Mchunu pending an independent parliamentary probe into his conduct, and replace him with a trustworthy leader from among the ANC’s government of national unity partners — either Rise Mzansi’s Songezo Zibi or the IFP’s Velenkosini Hlabisa. ..
