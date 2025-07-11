KEVIN MCCALLUM: Win-at-all-costs culture behind Horner axing
The firing of Red Bull team principal exposes the toxicity polluting the drive to be the best
11 July 2025 - 04:59
Depending on who you read today, the axing of Christian Horner (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/sport/other-sport/2025-07-09-red-bull-replaces-team-principal-horner-with-laurent-mekies/) by Red Bull this week was always coming or it was the biggest shock in sport since Liverpool signed Mario Balotelli.
What the Horner story highlights is not just the brutality of how decisions are taken at the highest levels of sport, but the thriving toxicity that pollutes the drive to be the best...
