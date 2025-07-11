HILARY JOFFE: It’s a puzzle why competition authorities prevent investments and mergers
There’s no question that regulatory hurdles deter foreign investors from buying into SA companies
11 July 2025 - 05:00
For any foreign or domestic companies wanting to do mergers & acquisitions (M&A) in SA the events of the past couple of weeks have been a disturbing reminder of the perils of dealing with the competition authorities.
Good competition regulators treat mergers as inherently urgent. The world changes, companies change, stock market prices change. A deal that was attractive two or three years ago may no longer be so now. But SA’s competition process is anything but urgent. And the outcomes are wildly unpredictable...
