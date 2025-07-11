CHRIS GILMOUR: Porsche retains crown as the world’s most valuable brand at $41.1bn
In second spot in Brand Finance’s ranking was Chanel on $37.9bn and in third place Louis Vuitton on $32.9bn
International brand consultants Brand Finance recently published its Luxury & Premium 50 for 2025. This is the ranking by brand value in dollars of the top 50 global luxury and premium brands in five categories of apparel, automobiles, cosmetics & personal care, hotels and champagne & wine.
The sector has always fascinated me, as it has different appeals depending on life stage involved. Early in one’s career in financial services, champagne, fast cars and especially chunky watches are de rigueur, but as we age they assume less importance, and comfy hotels and slow but reliable cars become more attractive. Older people are less inclined to display their wealth via vulgar displays of brand labels on clothing and sneakers, and often opt for nondescript though well-made and comfortable apparel. ..
