STEPHEN CRANSTON: Why it’s hard to keep it in the family
It used to be assumed that the families of Harry Oppenheimer, Anton Rupert, Raymond Ackerman and Bill Venter would run the business
There is an adage that by the third generation most entrepreneurial business dynasties have been destroyed. This isn’t always true. The later generations of Hiltons, Rockefellers and Agnellis are still around — though more often than not running the family foundations.
Locally, the most prominent of these foundations is run by the family of the late reclusive fund management tycoon Allan Gray. His children are still involved in running family foundations. These are substantial entities in their own right, with as many employees as Allan Gray’s arch-rival, Coronation Fund Managers. But the Gray family no longer has an economic interest in Allan Gray and its sister companies Allan Gray Australia and Bermuda-based Orbis...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.