LUNGILE MASHELE: Energy-rich African countries open doors to crypto miners
Many crypto miners are looking for countries with cheap hydro and lax regulations
10 July 2025 - 05:00
There is never a shortage of people ready to pillage and plunder Africa, and in 2025 it’s the crypto miners. With the pressure on crypto miners to “go green”, many of them are looking for countries that have cheap hydro and lax regulations.
As global demand for digital assets intensifies, Africa has rapidly become a new frontier for crypto mining operations. The continent’s abundant solar and untapped hydropower offer an alluring promise of low-cost, renewable energy, precisely the resource sought by mining firms eager to appease environmental concerns while maximising profits. ..
