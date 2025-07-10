GRACELIN BASKARAN: Tools to calm mineral market disequilibrium are being discarded
Perhaps the biggest market challenge is our loss of attention on a clear demand-side signal
10 July 2025 - 05:00
Despite mineral prices plunging to multiyear lows, Chinese mining acquisitions abroad reached their highest level in more than a decade in 2024, marking the most activity since 2013.
Now, mineral projects confront a growing set of obstacles: declining commodity prices, elevated operating costs and intensified competition from Chinese firms. These Chinese producers frequently enjoy advantages such as low-cost labour and energy, substantial state subsidies and government-directed market interventions. ..
