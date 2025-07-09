ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Threat of distrust and fragmentation in global financial system rises
Under Trump, the US has increasingly ignored or simply overridden international law and global institutions
Donald Trump has sharpened his focus on US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Late last week the US president said Powell should resign immediately. This is unsurprising. Attention was drawn in this column to the likelihood of this happening three months ago.
Trump’s targeting of Powell is driven by two main objectives. One is to more fully implement the deployment of Maga cadres, and the other is to change the way the US role in global financial and monetary affairs is seen. This type of deployment occurred in Nazi Germany, empowered by The Enabling Act of March 1933. It was also a feature of the Soviet creation of the nomenklatura (cadre deployment) after 1917. We recognise this in SA too. But none of this is of specific concern here now. It serves as historical context and to demonstrate continuities. ..
