NEIL MANTHORP: Mulder reined in chasing Lara’s batting record
Coach Shukri Conrad puts end to batsman’s unbeaten 367 in the second Zimbabwe Test by declaring at lunch time
08 July 2025 - 05:00
Wiaan Mulder smashed a host of records and entered cricket folklore with his extraordinary, unbeaten 367 from just 334 balls in the second Test against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo yesterday. But he stopped short of the ultimate batting record, Brian Lara’s 400.
Or rather, he was stopped short. Coach Shukri Conrad calls the shots in the Proteas changing room and, despite captaining the team for the first time, it was not Mulder’s decision to declare at lunchtime with a total of 626/5. It was a wonderful opportunity spurned...
