JUN KAJEE: How ANC’s lavish overseas trips betray struggling citizens
Travel by government elites is not about diplomacy, it’s about entitlement
07 July 2025 - 05:00
While millions of South Africans tighten their belts amid soaring unemployment and stagnant wages, a select group of government elites is living large — on the taxpayers’ dime. For many, the revelations conjure the spirit of “let them eat cake” — a phrase long associated with the last queen of France before the French Revolution, Marie Antoinette.
It is said to have been her response on being told that French peasants had no bread, implying a profound disconnect from the realities of the poor by suggesting they could simply eat a luxury food instead...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.