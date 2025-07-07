GAVIN RICH: Rugby should avoid following the paths of white-ball cricket
The losing sides had a more fruitful time this weekend than the Boks or All Blacks preparing for each other
07 July 2025 - 05:00
The teams that started building up to what should be the rugby match of the year in Auckland in September won their first Tests of the international season but in both cases the losing sides took home more of the positives.
In fairness, neither the Springboks nor the All Blacks ever looked like losing their respective home games against Italy and France. Leading 28-3 at halftime at Loftus the Boks seemed to be en route to the 40-point win most critics had predicted. At that point it did look like the Boks had finally broken down the determined defensive system of the opposition and were set to run riot...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.