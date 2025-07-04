NATASHA MARRIAN: Tshwane coalition to face test amid battle over senior officials
ActionSA says the removal of city manager Johann Mettler is a red line for his party, as professionals in councils face onslaught
04 July 2025 - 05:00
The ANC-ActionSA coalition in Tshwane is braced for confrontation as the ANC-led provincial government seeks to reverse the appointment of key administrators, including city manager Johann Mettler.
Co-operative governance MEC Jacob Mamabolo has Mettler and other DA-appointed city administrators in his sights, flagging their appointments as irregular as the panel that appointed them included one more member than the prescribed number. ..
