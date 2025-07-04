KEVIN MCCALLUM: From sport shockers to fund blockers — and mayhem in-between
Perhaps the least surprising news is that Safa have no money to pay their players
Max is going to Merc. Raducanu is ripping it. Gill is filling his boots. Bumrah is bummed. India is bidding for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and 2036 Olympics. Farrell to get called up by daddy. Gauff gaffes at Wimbledon. Safa have no money to pay bonuses and salaries. There are only two contenders to win the Tour de France.
Some of these statements are shocks. No regards for guessing which ones are not surprises. Shubman Gill, the captain of India, scored an unbeaten and nearly flawless 114 on day one of the second Test at Edgbaston. No surprise there. Andy Farrell is said to be calling son Owen up to replace Elliot Daly after the Saracens player injured his arm against the Reds. Couldn’t see that coming...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.