CHRIS THURMAN: A reminder of the irreplaceable value of storytelling
‘Midnight in the Morgue’ is the 2024 Caine Prize anthology published by Jacana Media, Chika Unigwe and Karen Jennings
04 July 2025 - 05:00
“Whatever else it may be about,” wrote US critic Leo Steinberg in 1972, “all art is about art.” One of the great pleasures of engaging with works of art is discerning the artists’ embedded reflections on their craft — whether wry or sincere, rigorous or whimsical.
In the visual arts, this usually entails a self-conscious approach to “ways of seeing”. Theatre and film emphasise how performativity is central to identity. Literary texts regularly describe the act of writing, usually variations on Ernest Hemingway’s observation that it is easy: all you have to do is sit at a keyboard and bleed. ..
