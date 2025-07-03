MAMOKETE LIJANE: Cutting to the chase: SA’s three big issues for investment
Global investors typically compare SA with other emerging markets, and in the peer group SA is a growth laggard
I was in London seeing fund managers last week and they wanted to talk about three issues: the SA Reserve Bank’s desire to lower the inflation target; the stability and durability of the government of national unity (GNU) after the drama of the thrice tabled budget this year; and SA’s GDP growth, or lack thereof.
Talking to foreign investors is a useful exercise. We typically have an hour-long conversation and this leaves little room for discussions outside what are the most important opportunities, threats and frustrations for investment in SA. From the list above the inflation target change was considered the opportunity, the potential demise of the GNU a threat, and growth disappointments a frustration. ..
