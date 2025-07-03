KHAYA SITHOLE: Suspicion rightly hangs over rotten public procurement
Corruption has become institutionalised due to pliability of state functionaries who undermine processes
03 July 2025 - 05:00
SA’s history of large-scale procurement projects is laden with conflict, corruption, contract mismanagement and institutional incompetence that has created permanent sceptics out of citizens.
Some of the problems associated with public sector procurement stem from many regarding the state as a lucrative source of business and dedicating their entire business lines to servicing the state. The desperation to secure contracts creates incentives for inducements and corrupt practices that undermine the integrity of procurement systems...
