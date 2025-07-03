GUGU LOURIE: Is McDonald’s tempting fate by hiring Oliva?
CEO’s past at Spar was a minefield of controversy and looming legal threats make him a liability
03 July 2025 - 05:00
Max Oliva has officially taken the reins as CEO of McDonald’s SA. However, Oliva comes with baggage that could distract him from steering the fast-food giant to greater success.
Oliva’s controversial tenure at Spar, marked by alleged governance failures and looming legal battles, raises serious questions about his ability to lead McDonald’s SA effectively. Unfazed, McDonald’s SA has confirmed in a brief email that Oliva has started work, noting his presence at the Sandton head office. ..
