SHAWN HAGEDORN: ANC’s strategy has morphed to rely on racial populism
About half of SA’s households are poor and a huge portion struggle to service their debts
01 July 2025 - 05:00
Rather than follow high-growth countries that add value to exports, racial populism has promoted SA’s isolationism. Localisation policies now mix with ultra-elevated unemployment and high consumer indebtedness to ensure economic stagnation. Stopgap measures, such as funding consumption by liquidating retirement savings, reflect short-term thinking.
No country is more geographically distant from the largest economies than SA is, and policies supporting widespread patronage, such as BEE and localisation, create further separateness by precluding the competitiveness needed to grow value-added exports...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.