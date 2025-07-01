Opinion / Columnists

FUTUREWORLD

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Smart bandages get even smarter

Microneedles penetrate the tissue at the cellular level and determine what medication or supportive therapy is needed

BL Premium
01 July 2025 - 05:00
by FutureWorld

Dateline: June 24 2031 

We’re off camping in one of the most remote state forests in the country, complete with two dogs, a family-size canoe and a tent for four. ..

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.