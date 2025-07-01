DESNÉ MASIE: What is art for in a time of war?
Investing in the arts helps celebrate the national culture, ensures nation-building and can boost the economy
01 July 2025 - 05:00
A rumour has been going around the art world that SA will not be participating in the Venice Art Biennale 2026. I was told this separately by art contacts in both Cape Town and Johannesburg during calls discussing the direction I could take for a research dialogue in the cultural industries.
As countries of the G7 nervously react to the Iran-Israel war and commit 5% of their GDP to defence spending amid escalating conflict and cuts to arts and culture programmes, I have been wondering more often what art is for in a time of war. And also what art is for more generally. ..
