TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: When redress fuels growth
Capitec and Discovery stories show often-maligned BEE has proved its worth as an engine for change
30 June 2025 - 05:00
Free market purists decry BEE as a drag on business, but the trajectory of two home-grown financial champions — Capitec and Discovery — tells a different story.
On the surface the idea — the biggest cheerleader of which is Elon Musk — that BEE only undermines true meritocracy sounds appealing. It promises the holy grail of public policy: a single, simple rule that treats everyone the same, cuts out carve-outs and special-case bureaucracy. That neatness feels like better value for every unit of public effort — no winners and losers, just pure performance. ..
