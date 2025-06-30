LAEL BETHLEHEM: Red tape nation
Regulations must protect the public, but not stifle dynamism
Regulation is crucial to any democracy. A competent democratic state uses regulatory instruments to serve the public interest and prevent the abuse of power. Effective regulations constrain potential abuse by private players but also by public entities, including natural monopolies.
An effective state is one that has figured out an effective approach to regulation. Regulation can play a quietly heroic role, but it can just as easily become a stranglehold. When the state exercises regulatory power in a mindless way, or is overly entangled with economic activity, regulation turns into red tape. SA is fast becoming a red tape nation. ..
