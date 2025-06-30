ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Farewell to Africa’s prophet of decolonisation
Kenyan novelist, essayist and playwright Ngugi wa Thiong’o was one of Africa’s most important first-generation postcolonial writers
30 June 2025 - 05:00
Kenyan novelist, essayist and playwright Ngugi wa Thiong’o, who died last month aged 87, was one of Africa’s most important first-generation postcolonial writers.
Ngugi grew up in a polygamous rural family of four wives and 28 children. He attended the elite missionary Alliance High School, before inculcating a strong sense of Pan-Africanism at Uganda’s Makerere University, where he completed his English degree in 1963. He went on to graduate from Leeds University in England, where Nigerian Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka had also studied...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.