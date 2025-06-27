NATASHA MARRIAN: Allies to duel it out over dual membership
The SA Communist Party is set to contest its first by-election, yet it remains in alliance with the ANC
27 June 2025 - 05:00
The SACP opens its electoral gambit next month with a by-election in Polokwane that it will contest on its own for the first time.
Though the party took a clear decision to do this, the ANC was under the impression there would be further discussions and that the decision could be reversed. The latest development indicates that the SACP will not be swayed, posing a stark conundrum for the ANC — is the SACP an ally or an opponent? ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.