CHRIS GILMOUR: SA consumers show an appetite for more luxurious goods
Consumer spending is now not just about satisfying basic human needs but about targeting luxury goods
April’s retail sales growth remained robust for most categories, even though the ambient SA economy is hardly growing at all. Year-on-year percentage change in retail sales in April at constant 2029 prices was a solid 5.1%. This compares with 7% in January, 4.1% in February and 1.2% in March.
There was perhaps a degree of distortion when comparing April 2025, which contained a full Easter period, with April 2024, which only contained Easter Monday as most of Easter fell in the last three days of March 2024. Yet, it maintained the trend of positive growth every month since the beginning of the year, and that hasn’t happened for many years. ..
