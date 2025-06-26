STEPHEN CRANSTON: Focus on targeted development investment is the way to do good
The right way to ‘do good’ is arguably to shift focus to targeted development investment
26 June 2025 - 05:00
Fund management is not a large employer, unlike mining or manufacturing or even the more labour-intensive financial services businesses such as banking and life insurance.
Nonetheless, industry clients such as pension fund trustees must do what they can to encourage BEE in the industry. Black fund managers are already highly employable people — mainly chartered accountants or at least with degrees in finance, sometimes engineers. If their shops fail, they will find jobs easily elsewhere in financial services...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.