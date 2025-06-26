LUNGILE MASHELE: The unwritten story of profiteering and warmongering
A reflection on recent chaotic events and the shadows they cast
Writing about current events often feels like attempting to pin down shifting sands in a desert storm. This week’s article exemplifies the challenge — a journey through evolving geopolitical dynamics, fluctuating markets and the unpredictable currents of public discourse. Originally conceived to analyse the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on oil logistics, the column’s focus morphed into entirely different realms as the stories of the week unfolded.
The Strait of Hormuz is undeniably one of the world’s most crucial passages for oil transportation. About 20% of the global oil supply flows through its narrow passage, making it an essential artery for the energy sector. My initial plan for the column involved delving into its strategic significance, examining the potential logistical disruptions caused by tensions and how oil prices could hit $110 a barrel. ..
