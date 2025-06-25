WANDILE SIHLOBO: Zimbabwe improves but is likely to remain the region’s main maize importer
In SA the harvest is set to be well above needs of 12-million tonnes, with demand expected to remain strong
25 June 2025 - 05:00
Maize demand in Southern Africa is expected to remain strong in the 2025/26 marketing year, which commenced in May (this marketing year corresponds with the 2024/25 production season).
One of the Southern African countries that imported a lot of maize in the 2024/25 marketing year was Zimbabwe, which accounted for 56% of SA’s 2.3-million tonnes of maize exports that year. ..
