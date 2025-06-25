ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Thinking about war during warfare opens up understanding
The finest characteristics in some humans come to the fore, such as solidarity, camaraderie, courage and self-sacrifice
There’s an important conceptual difference between war and particular wars. My interests have always been the former. This focus makes you think deeper, longer and harder about things such as why war brings out some of the finest characteristics in some humans. It is during war that things such as solidarity, camaraderie, courage and self-sacrifice come to the fore.
It also focuses attention on whether war can be eliminated, or whether war has (actually) been more prevalent in human society than peace. It makes you wonder, in the manner of the Roman god Janus, why Europeans have been at war so often and for so long in the past, and why they continue to go to war in the present, with threats of future wars. ..
