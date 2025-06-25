HEATH MUCHENA: How stablecoins could supercharge dollar dominance
Stablecoins are becoming a new pipeline for exporting the currency and recycling US debt
25 June 2025 - 05:00
In the halls of Washington stablecoins are no longer a fringe curiosity — they are fast becoming a cornerstone of US financial strategy. With the Stablecoin Transparency & Accountability for a Better Ledger Economy (Stable) Act and Guiding & Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins (Genius) Act making their way through Congress, the US is positioning itself to digitise the dollar and extend its monetary reach deep into the global crypto economy.
But this isn’t just about regulatory clarity or consumer protection. It’s about power and who holds it in the next phase of the digital economy. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.