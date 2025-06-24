MICHAEL AVERY: PKI offers sweetened poison pill to MAS shareholders
Prime Kapital Investments’ strategy to take control of MAS is almost poetic, if it weren’t so cynical
It has been a few weeks since Prime Kapital Investments (PKI) last upped the ante in its siege of MAS Real Estate. Since then the air has grown thicker with shareholder disquiet. A fresh volley arrived last week in the form of another Sens announcement, another sugar-coating of what remains at its core a bid for control without accountability.
This time, PKI has raised the cash component of its voluntary offer to €1.20 per share. The total cash pot now stands at €100m, a 175% increase from where it began just a month ago. A few more nibbles at the offer and we will be talking about real money. But even with that the market yawned. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.