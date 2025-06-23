Opinion / Columnists GHALEB CACHALIA: Hopes of Palestinians are captive to a geopolitical reality A global turning of the tide against Israel provides momentum for international solidarity B L Premium

What allows Israel to behave with impunity? What underpins its actions? Who supports it internally and externally? What might hasten change?

For Lewis Namier and AJP Taylor — doyens of British historical academia — Hitler’s licence was a creation of German history. He would have counted for nothing, in their estimation, without the support of the German people...