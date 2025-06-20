NATASHA MARRIAN: Ramaphosa sits on his hands as a bleak future beckons
President has little to show for top economic thinkers at his beck and call since 2019, creating conditions for the rise of populists
20 June 2025 - 05:00
Jacob Zuma has mastered the art of using fake intelligence reports against his enemies — it’s a congress movement tactic harking back to his time in exile.
His former secretary-general Floyd Shivambu says Zuma relied on a fake intelligence report (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/politics/2025-06-19-doctored-intel-led-to-my-removal-as-mk-secretary-general-says-shivambu/) and “superstition” (that Shivambu was seeking to overthrow Zuma) to axe him from his post in the MK party. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.