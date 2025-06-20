KEVIN MCCALLUM: How sport gives us light in dark and troubling times
For Shukri Conrad, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada and crew Lord’s meant more — a lot more
This means more. I’ve said and written that a few times over the past couple of weeks. This means more. A Liverpool catchphrase that has become a personal mantra and, judging by the Liverpool beanie Shukri Conrad was wearing in England, that of the Proteas.
For Conrad, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada and crew this meant more. More than just a title, more than a message to the Greedy Three and the International Care-Less Council that it’s not the size of the dog in the fight that counts, but the size of the fight in the dog — this was a validation of themselves as cricketers, people and South Africans, reward for belief, development, perseverance and staying true to the course...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.